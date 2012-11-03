Arno Kathollnig

»Designer’s Essentials« – Set I

»Designer’s Essentials« – Set I illustration icon pictogram clipart vector graphic freebie download graphic design
... here’s the first set of my »Designer’s Essentials« series. I slightly tweaked the vector outlines of my previous versions (just deleted) and created the grungy look and feel you see here in Ps. – A second set of this series with 3 more icons, pictograms, cliparts – or however you will call them – will follow sooner or later.

... in case you like them, get here all 3 icons, pictograms, cliparts or whatever as layered vector graphic (.ai, .eps, .svg) including outlines, fills and backgrounds: DOWNLOAD

Use them without limitations or restrictions!

