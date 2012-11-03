»Designer’s Essentials« – Set I

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
... here’s the first set of my »Designer’s Essentials« series. I slightly tweaked the vector outlines of my previous versions (just deleted) and created the grungy look and feel you see here in Ps. – A second set of this series with 3 more icons, pictograms, cliparts – or however you will call them – will follow sooner or later.
... in case you like them, get here all 3 icons, pictograms, cliparts or whatever as layered vector graphic (.ai, .eps, .svg) including outlines, fills and backgrounds: DOWNLOAD
Use them without limitations or restrictions!