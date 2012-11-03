Kevin Koesnodihardjo

Loone Wolf Head 3D Papercraft

Kevin Koesnodihardjo
Kevin Koesnodihardjo
  • Save
Loone Wolf Head 3D Papercraft loone wolf papercraft 3d paper crafting pepakura airbrush
Download color palette

A 3D version of my avatar, this piece is a papercraft, not a 3D model, or at least it was. Done the 3D modelling in google sketchup, then exported it to pepakura (an unfolding software that translate 3D data to 2D template) then printed it, glued it together and finally airbrushed it, it took me more or less 3 days. See full preview here: http://goo.gl/gz2GU and download the colorless pattern here: http://www.deviantart.com/download/227570053/loone_wolf_template_final_by_loone_wolf-d3rhm6d.rar and you will need a pepakura viewer to view and print the .pdo file, enjoy :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2012
Kevin Koesnodihardjo
Kevin Koesnodihardjo

More by Kevin Koesnodihardjo

View profile
    • Like