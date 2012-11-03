Loone Wolf Head 3D Papercraft

A 3D version of my avatar, this piece is a papercraft, not a 3D model, or at least it was. Done the 3D modelling in google sketchup, then exported it to pepakura (an unfolding software that translate 3D data to 2D template) then printed it, glued it together and finally airbrushed it, it took me more or less 3 days. See full preview here: http://goo.gl/gz2GU and download the colorless pattern here: http://www.deviantart.com/download/227570053/loone_wolf_template_final_by_loone_wolf-d3rhm6d.rar and you will need a pepakura viewer to view and print the .pdo file, enjoy :)