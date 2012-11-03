🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Inspired by @Brijan's fotball field, I wanted to try out something similare trying out some techniques I usually dont use that much. Was a really fun experience working with smart objects in this way, and quite happy with the result.
As always, feedback is appreciated. Check out the 2x version if you're not on a retina screen!