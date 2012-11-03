Kevin Koesnodihardjo

Buzzard Medium Mech

Kevin Koesnodihardjo
Kevin Koesnodihardjo
  • Save
Buzzard Medium Mech buzzard medium mech mecha robot machine caliber industries illustration
Download color palette

Again, another mech for my ongoing board game project, this one is land based multi-purpose medium fighting mech. See full preview here: http://goo.gl/E4LVZ

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2012
Kevin Koesnodihardjo
Kevin Koesnodihardjo

More by Kevin Koesnodihardjo

View profile
    • Like