Marco Stephano

Icon Design Arctic Animals

Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano
  • Save
Icon Design Arctic Animals illustration sketch animal arctic weasel arctic hare white penquin snow seal snow fox snow owl friendly fur icon design iconic soft symmetrical vector zoo arctic colours graphic design drawing branding
Download color palette

Hi @Linevoy, I take your point, perhaps the parchment makes it too yellowish as well. Here is a different colour scheme ;-)

(I did research on arctic colours and its amazing how many whites, yellowish white, sea green, etc. you have)

2d28f58326a267858a6743dac3cc9181
Rebound of
Icon Design Arctic Animals
By Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano

More by Marco Stephano

View profile
    • Like