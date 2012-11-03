Kevin Koesnodihardjo

KOI V2.0

KOI V2.0 fish robot mech mecha machine koi illustration
An old project, it's a redesigned version of an even older project, offcourse, it is not a real koi fish, it's just how i imagined koi fish would look like if they were transformed into a terrifying machine such as this. See the full preview here: http://goo.gl/DEl2A

Posted on Nov 3, 2012
