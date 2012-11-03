Zak Keen

A Light In The Dark

Zak Keen
Zak Keen
  • Save
A Light In The Dark
Download color palette

One of my favorite past photo manipulation pieces I have ever done for some reason.. I have always loved how it turned out.

Watch the process of me making it here (full image links in the description): http://www.youtube.com/watch?NR=1&v=Rk-a53tsLnQ&feature=endscreen

Posted on Nov 3, 2012
Zak Keen
Zak Keen

More by Zak Keen

View profile
    • Like