Andrei Robu

Wow Nice Work

Andrei Robu
Andrei Robu
  • Save
Wow Nice Work lettering type typography script swashes hand drawn graphite paper
Download color palette

The truth is your work sucks.
See larger here: http://andreirobu.com
Created for dailydishonesty.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2012
Andrei Robu
Andrei Robu

More by Andrei Robu

View profile
    • Like