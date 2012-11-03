C3 — Further Exploration

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Over the past couple of years, our church has used a beautiful logo by our friend, Phil Coffman. Also over the past couple of years, all the design work has been handled by anyone with a computer. As our church has grown and shifted and as a way to serve the body well, I've been working with different concepts to simplify and improve the brand as a whole.
This is another direction I had in mind. Nothing final. Nothing set in stone.
The typeface is Futura.
I welcome your feedback.