C3 — Further Exploration

Over the past couple of years, our church has used a beautiful logo by our friend, Phil Coffman. Also over the past couple of years, all the design work has been handled by anyone with a computer. As our church has grown and shifted and as a way to serve the body well, I've been working with different concepts to simplify and improve the brand as a whole.

This is another direction I had in mind. Nothing final. Nothing set in stone.

The typeface is Futura.

I welcome your feedback.