Josh Riser

I like to Dribbble

Josh Riser
Josh Riser
  • Save
I like to Dribbble
Download color palette

Working on my blog design. Not sure if I quite like this yet... The full thing just spans the width of the container and has a row of 3 of my latest shots, this is the part I am wondering about, though.

What are your thoughts?

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Josh Riser
Josh Riser

More by Josh Riser

View profile
    • Like