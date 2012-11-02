Alex Montague

Calculator Icon (Version 2)

Calculator Icon (Version 2) calculator icon dark
This is my revision of the calculator icon I created recently, for a mac app that I'm working on with developer Holger Sindbaek. I believe I have made a lot of improvements over the first one, but I am still looking to improve it, so I would love all the feedback I can get.

