Uncommon icons set

This is not a classic icon set where all icons are of the same "family". These icons came up because every now and then I had to draw or redraw some icons that I couldn't find in vector.
Download here - http://bit.ly/1RYf3mN
All I ask is a pay with a tweet :-)