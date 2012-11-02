Luis Alves

Uncommon icons set

Luis Alves
Luis Alves
  • Save
Uncommon icons set set uncommon icons free freebie icon download
Download color palette

This is not a classic icon set where all icons are of the same "family". These icons came up because every now and then I had to draw or redraw some icons that I couldn't find in vector.

Download here - http://bit.ly/1RYf3mN
All I ask is a pay with a tweet :-)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Luis Alves
Luis Alves

More by Luis Alves

View profile
    • Like