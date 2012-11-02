Gareth Strange

Tamsin Dudek logo

Tamsin Dudek logo tamsin dudek piano teacher logo keys black white texture
Thinking about popping some logos on my website – strangelove.me

Not sure if they would fit the site though. Anyway, here's a logo I designed a few years ago for a very talented piano teacher, Tamsin Dudek.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
