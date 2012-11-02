Jared Katamani

Gaming controller icon controllers faux 3d 3d typography glass objects still-life drawing study illustration mac 3d effect video games iconography icons
A faux 3D controller vector icon I made on Adobe Illustrator for practice. Took about 4 hours to make. I had physical references of video game controllers lying around my vicinity and used them to study the lighting, core shadows and reflective lighting. I honestly had a lot of fun doing this one. Look forward to more icon designs.

I'm aware the D-PAD isn't realistic. I'll work on it some more in a few.

