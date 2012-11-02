Zach McNair 👋

Making the B&W Colorful

One of the hardest struggles during this project has been how to make it feel like a joyful Christmas record whilst having a B&W cover that features a black band around it. I initially tried making the background grey with a black band around it, but that was still too monochrome. So, I did what anyone would do: Use a couple of photos I photographed as blended objects to bring in some color.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
