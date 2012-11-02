Garrett Godsey

nothing like a fun rebound on a friday afternoon. decided to go really minimalistic with this one and focus on a color palette I got from a spaceship illustration. volume on the right, scrub on the left, press to play/pause, swipe to skip.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
