Final Steep and Deep contest logo design

So I came up with a few more designs. This is what we finally landed upon. This was actually one of my favorite ones because it has more of a surfing feel and shows Sion "steep and deep." One of the major sponsors (Volcom) also had their vote for this one too.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
