Sam Potts

Set Your Location

Sam Potts
Sam Potts
  • Save
Set Your Location location geolocation map google maps alpha rgba
Download color palette

A little tooltip/popover to set your location. The map would show a preview of your selected value and then you could set (and update) your view. I'm obsessed with alpha transparent borders at the moment, hence they're used on the map (and tip).

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Sam Potts
Sam Potts

More by Sam Potts

View profile
    • Like