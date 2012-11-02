Gary Keeler

Buttons and Sliders (with PSD)

Buttons and Sliders (with PSD)
I loved @MVBen's buttons and switches so much I had to rebound it.
Time: Maybe 1 hour
PSD: https://www.box.com/s/neclsgrbe3yq30nkoyxk

Buttons and switches
Rebound of
Buttons And Switches(PSD)
By MVBen
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
