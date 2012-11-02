Ray Frenden

Tiny Tower vs. Frenden

Ray Frenden
Ray Frenden
  • Save
Tiny Tower vs. Frenden tiny tower pixelart
Download color palette

I've been hired to create new assets for Tiny Tower. Woo!

This was my art test. I tend to have a more limited color palette in my personal sprite work. The Bitmap Brothers are a big influence on me. This was a bit of a stylistic departure, but I had a lot of fun making it.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Ray Frenden
Ray Frenden

More by Ray Frenden

View profile
    • Like