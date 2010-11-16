Jay Rogers

CHEERS pt 2

Jay Rogers
Jay Rogers
  • Save
CHEERS pt 2 illustration design holiday card
Download color palette

A little more to peek at. For some reason the e in "the" looks wonky at this zoom level....

22826fc3f3658926e5aef485dd50768c
Rebound of
CHEERS to the NEW YEAR
By Jay Rogers
View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
Jay Rogers
Jay Rogers

More by Jay Rogers

View profile
    • Like