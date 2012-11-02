Chris Allen

CKCAllen.com Responsive Website

Check it out: CKCAllen.com

I've been using WordPress for my personal portfolio site for a while now, but one day I decided to completely redesign my site to be exactly what I want it to be (not just a tweak of a purchased WP theme). So, I downloaded Bootstrap using Initialzr and got started!

I built this based on John Fraskos' gorgeous design. Icons are Geomicons Wired and the map is by Stamen Design.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
