No Shave November - Beardsmith

No Shave November started yesterday and we (@tweetsicles / @weareverbs) are raising money to donate to the American Cancer Society for cancer research (Testicular & Prostate Cancer to be specific). These are the shirts that you can purchase - 100% of the proceeds goes to the American Cancer Society.

Would absolutely love it if you guys joined in. Also, if you want to join and become a "Beardsmith," shoot me an email at andrew@verbsinteractive.com and we'll get you added to the progress page we're building for the site.

We'll be using instagram and hashtags to automatically import photos to the pagethroughout the month so it'll be super easy.

Learn More: http://www.tweetsicles.com/blog/no-shave-november/

Thanks!