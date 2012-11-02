Colin Stasuik

57 st take2

Colin Stasuik
Colin Stasuik
57 st take2
Thanks for the comments guys! Did a little bit of internal tweaking, hopefully it fits a bit better now. Also a version with no shape.

@Anthony Lane I wish it was haha, but it's just a mark from some sketching, just a random idea really. I might try and turn it into some sort of case study just for the portfolio though. Does it give off a bar/restaurant vibe?

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Colin Stasuik
Colin Stasuik
is a designer and illustrator doing fun things with shapes
