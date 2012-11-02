Daniel Grönlund

Weapon of choice

Daniel Grönlund
Daniel Grönlund
  • Save
Weapon of choice super soaker illustration icon toy weapon game gun rifle water gun
Download color palette

Believe it or not, I actually used to be a pretty bad ass action hero back in the day.
This was my weapon of choice.

Rebound with something that made your childhood a little more awesome!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Daniel Grönlund
Daniel Grönlund

More by Daniel Grönlund

View profile
    • Like