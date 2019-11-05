Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abinash Mohanty

Lola Illustration - An opportunity to begin again

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Lola Illustration - An opportunity to begin again character character design purple cyan concept app graphic design graphics colors clean lady girl paint sketch affinity web design art illustration
Hey Guys! This is another situation of my character lola being failed but she knows it’s an opportunity to begin again. Do check out my past shots for its character explorations. I will share more concepts based on Lola styles onwards. Stay tuned for more updates.

Rebound of
Eagerness to Walk Again - Digital Illustration
By Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

