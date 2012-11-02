Philippe Assef

pop up agenda

Philippe Assef
Philippe Assef
  • Save
pop up agenda agenda ui design calendar pop up popup day week button
Download color palette

@2x available.
Work in progress about the design of an agenda im working on for a startup.

what do you guys think ?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Philippe Assef
Philippe Assef

More by Philippe Assef

View profile
    • Like