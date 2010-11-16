Matt Olpinski

Sound Board Illustration

Matt Olpinski
Matt Olpinski
Hire Me
  • Save
Sound Board Illustration pattern illustration sound board audio texture
Download color palette

A sound board I had to illustrate for an animation I just finished. See it in motion here: http://vimeo.com/16867539

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
Matt Olpinski
Matt Olpinski
UI + UX Designer for Web & Mobile
Hire Me

More by Matt Olpinski

View profile
    • Like