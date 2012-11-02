Durrelle-Emmanuel

Basketball court finder app!

First dribbble! Sneak peak at a concept app I'm working on that helps ballers find courts through maps, other players and by terrain.

Want to see more?.... http://www.behance.net/gallery/Court-Finder/4111657

Comments appreciated!!!

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
