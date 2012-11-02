Jovan Petrić

LeCat

Week 28. What we have on the menu this week? Not on that menu o.O. Cats. Those wonderful creatures. Big, small, furry, playful, fat, skinny, Persian, Siamese, domestic, black, white, they are one of the funniest memes on the Web. Of course they are amazing pets that give joy and happiness to their owners.

They even jump from the edge of the stratosphere.

Cat proportions are in accordance with the golden ratio.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
