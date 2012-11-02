Swag button

Gary Keeler

Gary Keeler
Gary Keeler
ui button minimal clean psd swag
Just messing around with this whole button thing thats been going around. Is it perfect? Heck no! But did I have fun making my swag meter? Yes!

PSD: https://www.box.com/s/aufwkel3ws8dv0eyrqts

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Gary Keeler
Gary Keeler

