Corbin Thomas

Cedar Cottage Food Network Society

Corbin Thomas
Corbin Thomas
  • Save
Cedar Cottage Food Network Society logo vancouver food security sustainability eco farm
Download color palette

This is a logo that I recently created for a food security organization in Vancouver. If you live in the area check them out. They do cool stuff.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Corbin Thomas
Corbin Thomas

More by Corbin Thomas

View profile
    • Like