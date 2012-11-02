Señorita Bastarda

Gurlie

Gurlie doodle ipad adobe ideas bamboo paper
Trying the same doodle on different apps.

Left: Bamboo Paper
Right: Adobe Ideas

(I'm actually kind of learning how to draw, on an iPad no less. I know, weird)

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
