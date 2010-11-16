Nishant Kothary

M for Mango

M for Mango typography mango decorative alphabet cat bird flower creeper eggs
My first attempt attempt at hand-drawing an alphabet. This is meant to be part of something bigger and waiting to be colored. And yes... it's inspired by my cat, Mango, who lives to annihilate birds. :-)

(I can't remember who inspired this decorate style. I thought it was Jessica Hische, but I don't think that's right).

Posted on Nov 16, 2010
