Jeff Jenkins

Arsenic & Honey Logo #3

Jeff Jenkins
Jeff Jenkins
  • Save
Arsenic & Honey Logo #3 logo branding identity badge emblem monogram
Download color palette

And here's option 3.

08d8c3bc16b69716d11aa43278768d07
Rebound of
Arsenic & Honey Logo #2
By Jeff Jenkins
View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Jeff Jenkins
Jeff Jenkins

More by Jeff Jenkins

View profile
    • Like