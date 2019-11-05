Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Rhombus Button Badge Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Rhombus Button Badge Mockup rhombus clutch insignia advert clasp corporate enamel company display canvass campaigning vote tag name volunteer brooch emblem pin psd mockup
  1. 1 - rectangle.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

Product includes:
• 3 psd with rhombus badge (front, side view, stack);
• 2 psd with person with rhombus badge (frond and side view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• badge color and design;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
