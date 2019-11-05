Rhombus Button Badge Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• 3 psd with rhombus badge (front, side view, stack);
• 2 psd with person with rhombus badge (frond and side view);
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• badge color and design;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background;