Adi Purdila

Tease shot

Adi Purdila
Adi Purdila
Hire Me
  • Save
Tease shot menu call to action
Download color palette

Another teaser shot of my upcoming theme. Trying to get this done as clean as possible. Really liking the result so far :D

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Adi Purdila
Adi Purdila
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Adi Purdila

View profile
    • Like