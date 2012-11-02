Daniel Carroll

G.K. Chesterton on cheese

Daniel Carroll
Daniel Carroll
Hire Me
  • Save
G.K. Chesterton on cheese g.k. chesterton quote cheese theology theological english writer type knockout clarendon gotham
Download color palette

Part of a G.K. Chesterton quotes page for the November issue of Towers (Southern Seminary student news publication).

You can read the full issue here.

Daniel Carroll
Daniel Carroll
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Daniel Carroll

View profile
    • Like