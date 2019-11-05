Matt Wojtaś

#62 Shots for Practice

Matt Wojtaś
Matt Wojtaś
Hire Me
  • Save
#62 Shots for Practice wood forest green black tourism rent flat apartment room hotel cabin book jungle slider minimalism website homepage design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello!
Lately I was searching for some photos on Unsplash and I found this great photo of cabin in the jungle (link here) and I liked it so much that is why I designed this shot. Hope u will like it!
Have a nice day!

Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation
- it matters to me :)

-------

See also:
RyanAir Mobile App
KraftDevShop
Unsplash Mobile App Concept
Satellite - Branding Agency
GamingGear eCommerce Website
Timex - Watch Shop on Behnace

-------

And don't forget to follow me on Behance, Instagram, Facebook and Unsplash

Available for freelance work. Feel free to contact: hello@wojtas.co

Matt Wojtaś
Matt Wojtaś
UX/UI Designer. Available for freelance work.
Hire Me

More by Matt Wojtaś

View profile
    • Like