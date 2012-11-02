Courtney Navey

Comps for web illustration

Working on a few illustration comps for a new website and decided to draw everything using Whitelines paper...the paper and the app are no joke. It's already saved me a ton of time. Just in case you were curious: http://www.whitelinesshop.se

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
