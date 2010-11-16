Danny Trinh

Path Slides

Path Slides
Put together a deck for Path at Web 2.0 Summit this afternoon on 30 minutes notice. Really surprised it didn't turn out half bad and thinking of forcing time limits on my work.

Check out a PDF copy of the deck

Posted on Nov 16, 2010
