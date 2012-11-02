Aaron Milus

Savage Skinnings

Aaron Milus
Aaron Milus
  • Save
Savage Skinnings crackle blood bloody neon 3d grindhouse marquee bulbs lights movie kill count movie theater marquee
Download color palette

Texture and design exploration for Crackle Kill Count's return in 2012.

Aaron Milus
Aaron Milus

More by Aaron Milus

View profile
    • Like