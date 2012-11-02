Aaron Milus

Crackle Kill Count 2

Aaron Milus
Aaron Milus
  • Save
Crackle Kill Count 2 poster grindhouse slasher blood carrie crackle creepy scary horror kill count
Download color palette

For Kill Count this year, we developed a series of generic horror posters to be used as elements in the final spot.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Aaron Milus
Aaron Milus

More by Aaron Milus

View profile
    • Like