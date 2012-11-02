Zak Keen

Camera App Icon
Used the lens I made earlier and incorporated it into an app icon for fun :)

Please view the full size image: http://zak-keen.deviantart.com/art/Camera-App-Icon-335673690?ga_submit=10%3A1351883787

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
