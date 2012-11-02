Melissa Brunet

Persephone Still Blooming

Persephone Still Blooming process pattern digital painting
Lots and lots of work! Luckily Dribbble is here to track progress :)
This is a screenshot in Photoshop to get an idea of the scale I usually work in.

Ds1 still
Rebound of
Color | Texture | Pattern Extravaganza
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
