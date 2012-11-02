Vitaliy Gnezdilov

Hi-Fi wireframing for desktop portfolio page

Vitaliy Gnezdilov
Vitaliy Gnezdilov
  • Save
Hi-Fi wireframing for desktop portfolio page photos taken with a potato user experience designer desktop wireframe san francisco picture website wireframing wireframe contact page invisionapp map graphic
Download color palette

I love how the contour of the map follows the edges of the tree so perfectly

Vitaliy Gnezdilov
Vitaliy Gnezdilov

More by Vitaliy Gnezdilov

View profile
    • Like