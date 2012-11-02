Adi Purdila

Banner concept

Adi Purdila
Adi Purdila
Hire Me
  • Save
Banner concept header bold big
Download color palette

An initial design for the banner/slider for my upcoming WP theme.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Adi Purdila
Adi Purdila
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Adi Purdila

View profile
    • Like