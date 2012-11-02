Greg Huntoon

Knob Player player knob ui controls audio
I, like @Chris Farina, am a huge fan of rebounds. I've been hard at work on building out all of the web UI kit for Break, and this was built nearly 100% from pre-existing elements and styles.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
