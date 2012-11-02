Mary Stratton

Sweet Annie's Desserts

Mary Stratton
Mary Stratton
  • Save
Sweet Annie's Desserts unt
Download color palette

Logo for UNT Dining signage. To be hand painted in Kerr Cafeteria. Still working on color. Critique welcomed.

8e4b72b5644c3b0c096dfeeb12d34928
Rebound of
Annie's Desserts logo (WIP)
By Mary Stratton
View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Mary Stratton
Mary Stratton

More by Mary Stratton

View profile
    • Like