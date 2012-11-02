Hipster Deer Logo

Wildcat Echo

photography logo hipster deer
Hipster deer for one of the most hilarious and lighthearted clients I've ever worked with: Katy Gray Photography. This is an initial "first look" mock up.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
